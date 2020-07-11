All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

6013 Gaston Ave 214

6013 Gaston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6013 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Split Level Loft in Lakewood - Property Id: 286196

Call or text 214-785-6850 to setup a virtual showing.

Available now! For rent is a 1000 sqft split level loft at a small boutique property.

In the heart of Lakewood. Minutes from Lower Greenville, Knox Henderson, Uptown and Deep Ellum. Easy access to major highways.

Hardwoods throughout (carpet on stairs)
Front patio overlooking courtyard
Wood burning Fireplace
Half bath downstairs
Access control building
Gated parking
Cat friendly

Utilities are allocated at $209 per month and include everything except internet.

Near Whole Foods, Lakewood Theater, Sprouts and Trader Joes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286196
Property Id 286196

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5801667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 Gaston Ave 214 have any available units?
6013 Gaston Ave 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6013 Gaston Ave 214 have?
Some of 6013 Gaston Ave 214's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6013 Gaston Ave 214 currently offering any rent specials?
6013 Gaston Ave 214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 Gaston Ave 214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6013 Gaston Ave 214 is pet friendly.
Does 6013 Gaston Ave 214 offer parking?
Yes, 6013 Gaston Ave 214 offers parking.
Does 6013 Gaston Ave 214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6013 Gaston Ave 214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 Gaston Ave 214 have a pool?
No, 6013 Gaston Ave 214 does not have a pool.
Does 6013 Gaston Ave 214 have accessible units?
No, 6013 Gaston Ave 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 Gaston Ave 214 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6013 Gaston Ave 214 has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

