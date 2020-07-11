6013 Gaston Ave 214

Amenities
Split Level Loft in Lakewood - Property Id: 286196
Call or text 214-785-6850 to setup a virtual showing.
Available now! For rent is a 1000 sqft split level loft at a small boutique property.
In the heart of Lakewood. Minutes from Lower Greenville, Knox Henderson, Uptown and Deep Ellum. Easy access to major highways.
Hardwoods throughout (carpet on stairs)
Front patio overlooking courtyard
Wood burning Fireplace
Half bath downstairs
Access control building
Gated parking
Cat friendly
Utilities are allocated at $209 per month and include everything except internet.
Near Whole Foods, Lakewood Theater, Sprouts and Trader Joes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286196
No Dogs Allowed
