6013 Gaston Ave 214

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed

Split Level Loft in Lakewood - Property Id: 286196



Call or text 214-785-6850 to setup a virtual showing.



Available now! For rent is a 1000 sqft split level loft at a small boutique property.



In the heart of Lakewood. Minutes from Lower Greenville, Knox Henderson, Uptown and Deep Ellum. Easy access to major highways.



Hardwoods throughout (carpet on stairs)

Front patio overlooking courtyard

Wood burning Fireplace

Half bath downstairs

Access control building

Gated parking

Cat friendly



Utilities are allocated at $209 per month and include everything except internet.



Near Whole Foods, Lakewood Theater, Sprouts and Trader Joes.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286196

Property Id 286196



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5801667)