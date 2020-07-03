6004 Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Above market finish-out with great price. First Floor Study area. Hardwoods in living areas and bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with SS KitchenAid appliances, quartz counters, under cabinet LED lights, designer pendants over island. Custom light fixtures, recessed LED's. Spacious master, walk-in closet, bathroom offering oversized frameless glass shower, dual sinks. Great, functional floor plan with dining area, laundry room on third floor with bedrooms. Residential tree-lined street with views of trees from living rm and master. Walk to Lower Greenville or Lakewood.