Dallas, TX
6004 Hudson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6004 Hudson Street

6004 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Hudson Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Above market finish-out with great price. First Floor Study area. Hardwoods in living areas and bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with SS KitchenAid appliances, quartz counters, under cabinet LED lights, designer pendants over island. Custom light fixtures, recessed LED's. Spacious master, walk-in closet, bathroom offering oversized frameless glass shower, dual sinks. Great, functional floor plan with dining area, laundry room on third floor with bedrooms. Residential tree-lined street with views of trees from living rm and master. Walk to Lower Greenville or Lakewood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Hudson Street have any available units?
6004 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Hudson Street have?
Some of 6004 Hudson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6004 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 6004 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 6004 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 6004 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 6004 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.

