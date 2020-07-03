All apartments in Dallas
5940 Morningside Avenue
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:01 PM

5940 Morningside Avenue

5940 Morningside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5940 Morningside Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Freshly painted throughout unit. New pictures are coming. Large upper 2 bedroom, 1 bath, office space, mock fireplace, balcony off living room, hardwood floors, full size washer dryer connections, fenced yard with deck and privacy. There is a cross fence between driveway and yard and a fence across the driveway. Many wood windows allow for light, kitchen with tile counters, stove, refrigerator, and room off of bedroom and kitchen for office or study. Taller ceilings in areas, lots of charm, CH and AC. Walking to Greenville Ave, Mockingbird school, and Glenco and Tietze Parks. Oversized 1484 square feet of charm- Old charm with updates for your pleasure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5940 Morningside Avenue have any available units?
5940 Morningside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5940 Morningside Avenue have?
Some of 5940 Morningside Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5940 Morningside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5940 Morningside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 Morningside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5940 Morningside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5940 Morningside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5940 Morningside Avenue offers parking.
Does 5940 Morningside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5940 Morningside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 Morningside Avenue have a pool?
No, 5940 Morningside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5940 Morningside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5940 Morningside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5940 Morningside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5940 Morningside Avenue has units with dishwashers.

