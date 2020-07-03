5940 Morningside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking new construction

Freshly painted throughout unit. New pictures are coming. Large upper 2 bedroom, 1 bath, office space, mock fireplace, balcony off living room, hardwood floors, full size washer dryer connections, fenced yard with deck and privacy. There is a cross fence between driveway and yard and a fence across the driveway. Many wood windows allow for light, kitchen with tile counters, stove, refrigerator, and room off of bedroom and kitchen for office or study. Taller ceilings in areas, lots of charm, CH and AC. Walking to Greenville Ave, Mockingbird school, and Glenco and Tietze Parks. Oversized 1484 square feet of charm- Old charm with updates for your pleasure.