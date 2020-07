Amenities

Charming traditional 3 bed 1 bath upstairs duplex zoned to Mockingbird Elementary and completely remodeled in 2020. New kitchen, bathroom, electrical, LED bulbs, paint, refinished hardwoods. Large bedrooms with additional sunroom. Large formal living with fireplace and adjoining dining room. Third bedroom could serve as office or playroom. Hall bath with tub shower with ample storage. Front load WD in unit. Lots of natural light and move in ready! 1-2 year lease.