5924 Willow Lane

Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Melshire Estates! - Home is light and bright featuring several skylights clean lines & current finishes. Perfect spacious floor plan with wood floors, plantation shutters throughout, recessed LED lighting. Home features a designer gas cooking kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, sleek cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Sunken sun room with wall of windows that views gorgeous landscaped lot with beautiful live oak trees, split bedrooms & guest suite as a separate wing. Conveniently located next to Preston-Forest shopping centers.



(RLNE4782127)