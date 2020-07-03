All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5924 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5924 Hudson Street
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

5924 Hudson Street

5924 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lowest Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5924 Hudson Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 story condo w-wood floors throughout. Open living and dining areas. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Third floor master with dual vanities and separate shower. 2 car attached garage and covered balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Hudson Street have any available units?
5924 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 Hudson Street have?
Some of 5924 Hudson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 5924 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5924 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 5924 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 5924 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 5924 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 5924 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University