5924 Hudson Street

Wonderful 3 story condo w-wood floors throughout. Open living and dining areas. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Third floor master with dual vanities and separate shower. 2 car attached garage and covered balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
