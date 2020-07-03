5920 Sandhurst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous condo just minutes from Mockingbird Station and SMU is MOVE IN READY! Enjoy a vaulted ceiling with natural light from elevated windows. Beautiful wood floors extend from the kitchen throughout the living and dining space. Two beds, two full bathrooms. New stainless steel refrigerator, washer, and dryer are staying in the home. The beautiful property at Tuscany Condos is fully gated with many amenities: workout facility, swimming pool, open lounging areas, three grilling areas, and more. Two assigned covered parking spaces are included. Come home without the long commute or worries of lawn maintenance!