Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5920 Sandhurst Lane

Location

5920 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous condo just minutes from Mockingbird Station and SMU is MOVE IN READY! Enjoy a vaulted ceiling with natural light from elevated windows. Beautiful wood floors extend from the kitchen throughout the living and dining space. Two beds, two full bathrooms. New stainless steel refrigerator, washer, and dryer are staying in the home. The beautiful property at Tuscany Condos is fully gated with many amenities: workout facility, swimming pool, open lounging areas, three grilling areas, and more. Two assigned covered parking spaces are included. Come home without the long commute or worries of lawn maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Sandhurst Lane have any available units?
5920 Sandhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Sandhurst Lane have?
Some of 5920 Sandhurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Sandhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Sandhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Sandhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5920 Sandhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5920 Sandhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Sandhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 5920 Sandhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5920 Sandhurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Sandhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5920 Sandhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 5920 Sandhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 5920 Sandhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Sandhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 Sandhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

