5914 La Vista Drive
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:36 AM

5914 La Vista Drive

5914 La Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5914 La Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Large lower unit with original wood floors and curved ceilings. Kitchen completely renovated with new flooring, cabinets, granite and subway tile backsplash. Updated appliances include stainless dishwasher, stainless gas range, stainless double door refrigerator and stackable washer dryer. Plus covered parking! Be the first to enjoy this lovely renovated unit in the heart of Lakewood.UNIT NUMBER IS 5914 ON LEFT INSIDE ENTRY. Unit will be professionally painted and cleaned prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 La Vista Drive have any available units?
5914 La Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 La Vista Drive have?
Some of 5914 La Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 La Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5914 La Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 La Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5914 La Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5914 La Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5914 La Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 5914 La Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5914 La Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 La Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 5914 La Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5914 La Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 5914 La Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 La Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 La Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

