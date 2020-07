Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Stunning three-story townhome with designer finishes and attached two car garage. Fantastic location within walking distance to bars, restaurants and Trader Joe's on Lower Greenville. Desirable end cap unit with an abundance of natural light. Stainless steel appliances and LG washer and dryer included. Landlord pays HOA dues which include water and sewer - Tenant only pays electricity, alarm, internet and phone. Small pets negotiable.