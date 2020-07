5908 Royal Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LUXURIOUS HALF DUPLEX WITH STUNNING RENOVATIONS! UPGRADED FEATURES INCLUDE: RAISED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, BERTAZZONI STAINLESS STEEL, PROFESSIONAL GRADE APPLIANCE PACKAGE, INCLUDES THE RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, VENT, AND DISHWASHER. STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER, MOEN TOP OF THE LINE PLUMBING AND BATH FIXTURES, BEAUTIFUL QUARTZ AND HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. UNIQUE 1 OF A KIND KITCHEN WATERFALL ISLAND. TWO INCH BLIND PACKAGE. THIS UNIT HAS IT ALL! GATED COMMUNITY, 4 COMMUNITY POOLS, FRONT AND BACKYARD WITH BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING! AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF PRESTON HOLLOW.

PETS ARE WELCOME ! PET DEPOSIT $500 REFUNDABLE AND PET FEE $500 NON - REFUNDABLE