5906 Winton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming traditional 3 bed 2 bath with just steps from Mockingbird Elementary and completely remodeled in 2020. New kitchen, bathrooms, electrical, LED bulbs, brand new HVAC, paint, refinished hardwoods, new security system and AV. Master bedroom with en suite bath, frameless shower and walk in closet. Formals with fireplace in living room, breakfast area off kitchen adjacent to large backyard deck. Large sodded backyard with new sprinkler system. Adjacent flex space off of living room. Hall bath with tub shower. Laundry area with front load WD and pantry. Lots of natural light and move in ready! 1-2 year lease.