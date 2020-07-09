All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:10 AM

5906 Winton Street

5906 Winton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming traditional 3 bed 2 bath with just steps from Mockingbird Elementary and completely remodeled in 2020. New kitchen, bathrooms, electrical, LED bulbs, brand new HVAC, paint, refinished hardwoods, new security system and AV. Master bedroom with en suite bath, frameless shower and walk in closet. Formals with fireplace in living room, breakfast area off kitchen adjacent to large backyard deck. Large sodded backyard with new sprinkler system. Adjacent flex space off of living room. Hall bath with tub shower. Laundry area with front load WD and pantry. Lots of natural light and move in ready! 1-2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Winton Street have any available units?
5906 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Winton Street have?
Some of 5906 Winton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Winton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5906 Winton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5906 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 5906 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5906 Winton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 5906 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 5906 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.

