Dallas, TX
5906 Flintshire Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5906 Flintshire Lane

5906 Flintshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Flintshire Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully remodeled 2 story home in established Briar Ridge Estates. NO SPACE LEFT UNTOUCHED. Updates include new cabinets, windows, SS KitchenAid appliances, marble countertops, sinks, tubs, toilets, stylish lighting, faucets, shower heads, fresh paint, new tile and carpet, designer knobs and pulls, frameless glass shower, free standing tub, mirrors, doors, new furnace and new tile and plaster in the diving pool. The house also features tons of storage, built ins, 2 fireplaces, large gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, dentil crown molding, plantation shutters and plenty of natural light. Great location just minutes from the tollway. It even has a laundry shoot from the second floor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Flintshire Lane have any available units?
5906 Flintshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Flintshire Lane have?
Some of 5906 Flintshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Flintshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Flintshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Flintshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5906 Flintshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5906 Flintshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Flintshire Lane offers parking.
Does 5906 Flintshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Flintshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Flintshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5906 Flintshire Lane has a pool.
Does 5906 Flintshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 5906 Flintshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Flintshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 Flintshire Lane has units with dishwashers.

