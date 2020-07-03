5906 Flintshire Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully remodeled 2 story home in established Briar Ridge Estates. NO SPACE LEFT UNTOUCHED. Updates include new cabinets, windows, SS KitchenAid appliances, marble countertops, sinks, tubs, toilets, stylish lighting, faucets, shower heads, fresh paint, new tile and carpet, designer knobs and pulls, frameless glass shower, free standing tub, mirrors, doors, new furnace and new tile and plaster in the diving pool. The house also features tons of storage, built ins, 2 fireplaces, large gourmet kitchen, high ceilings, dentil crown molding, plantation shutters and plenty of natural light. Great location just minutes from the tollway. It even has a laundry shoot from the second floor!