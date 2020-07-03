5903 Lindell Ave

Amenities
***WILL CONSIDER SHORT-TERM LEASE FOR THOSE RECENTLY DISPLACED BY DALLAS TORNADOES*** Contact office for more information. GATED FRONT ENTRANCE FOR EXTRA SECURITY!! Walking distance to all of the amazing restaurants Greenville Avenue has to offer! Gorgeous three-story condo in the heart of it all. Two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms with flex space or office. First level - powder room and flex/office space and two car garage. Second level - wide open floor plan with bright, natural light, wood floors, granite counter tops with breakfast bar and SS appliances. Third level - two large bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms and plenty of closet space. Wonderfully large walk-in shower in master bath along with dual granite vanity! Brand new carpeting throughout and refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Great price for a fantastic location! Pets welcome on a case-by-case basis. Online applications only.