Last updated October 27 2019 at 6:27 PM

5903 Lindell Ave

5903 Lindell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5903 Lindell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***WILL CONSIDER SHORT-TERM LEASE FOR THOSE RECENTLY DISPLACED BY DALLAS TORNADOES*** Contact office for more information. GATED FRONT ENTRANCE FOR EXTRA SECURITY!! Walking distance to all of the amazing restaurants Greenville Avenue has to offer! Gorgeous three-story condo in the heart of it all. Two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms with flex space or office. First level - powder room and flex/office space and two car garage. Second level - wide open floor plan with bright, natural light, wood floors, granite counter tops with breakfast bar and SS appliances. Third level - two large bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms and plenty of closet space. Wonderfully large walk-in shower in master bath along with dual granite vanity! Brand new carpeting throughout and refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Great price for a fantastic location! Pets welcome on a case-by-case basis. Online applications only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 Lindell Ave have any available units?
5903 Lindell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 Lindell Ave have?
Some of 5903 Lindell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 Lindell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5903 Lindell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 Lindell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5903 Lindell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5903 Lindell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5903 Lindell Ave offers parking.
Does 5903 Lindell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5903 Lindell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 Lindell Ave have a pool?
No, 5903 Lindell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5903 Lindell Ave have accessible units?
No, 5903 Lindell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 Lindell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5903 Lindell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

