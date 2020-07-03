5859 SW FRANKFORD Road

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Second story end unit Gated Cobblestone Square Condominiums. 9 foot ceiling in living areas and many windows makes this unit light and bright. Owner just completely painted and installed new carpet in July 2019. 969 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms. Full size Washer and Dryer connections. Central AC Heat. Community Pool. Private staircase and patio. 1 covered assigned parking space and minutes away from North Dallas Tollway, George Bush Turnpike and LBJ Freeway. Finest Plano Schools District .

LONG TERM LEASE IS AVAILABLE,

two parking spots one covered one open