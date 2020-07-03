All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 23 2020 at 12:46 AM

5859 SW FRANKFORD Road

5859 Frankford Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5859 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location! Location! Location! Second story end unit Gated Cobblestone Square Condominiums. 9 foot ceiling in living areas and many windows makes this unit light and bright. Owner just completely painted and installed new carpet in July 2019. 969 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms. Full size Washer and Dryer connections. Central AC Heat. Community Pool. Private staircase and patio. 1 covered assigned parking space and minutes away from North Dallas Tollway, George Bush Turnpike and LBJ Freeway. Finest Plano Schools District .
LONG TERM LEASE IS AVAILABLE,
two parking spots one covered one open

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road have any available units?
5859 SW FRANKFORD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road have?
Some of 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road currently offering any rent specials?
5859 SW FRANKFORD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road pet-friendly?
No, 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road offer parking?
Yes, 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road offers parking.
Does 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road have a pool?
Yes, 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road has a pool.
Does 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road have accessible units?
No, 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5859 SW FRANKFORD Road has units with dishwashers.

