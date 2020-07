Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room media room

Great Value In Upscale Neighborhood! Soaring ceilings and spacious rooms. Master has 2 Walk-in closets and BONUS Room perfect as a Study, Office, Nursery or Exercise Room. Separate vanities and double shower in Master Bath. Upstairs is a HUGE Gameroom and a Media Room with WETBAR. All Bedrooms With Direct Access to Private Vanities - Full Baths. Renowned West Plano Schools. Convenient location, near brand new Moss Glen Park and walking trails.