All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5844 Oram Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5844 Oram Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:38 AM

5844 Oram Street

5844 Oram Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5844 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 story picturesque home features an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, and bountiful natural light. You will find luxury finishings throughout. Two fireplaces brings warmth and ambiance to living quarters as well as the master bedroom; continuing to the soaking tub in the master bath. This property is a short walk to lower Greenville Avenue, where dining, and entertainment is in arms reach. A place to feel safe! Nestled within a quaint, gated community, with plenty of privacy. The property also includes a fridge, a 2 car garage, and private backyard getaway- ideal for barbecues with friends! Act fast! This place will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 Oram Street have any available units?
5844 Oram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5844 Oram Street have?
Some of 5844 Oram Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 Oram Street currently offering any rent specials?
5844 Oram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 Oram Street pet-friendly?
No, 5844 Oram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5844 Oram Street offer parking?
Yes, 5844 Oram Street offers parking.
Does 5844 Oram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5844 Oram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 Oram Street have a pool?
No, 5844 Oram Street does not have a pool.
Does 5844 Oram Street have accessible units?
No, 5844 Oram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 Oram Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5844 Oram Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University