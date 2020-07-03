5844 Oram Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 story picturesque home features an open floor plan, soaring ceilings, and bountiful natural light. You will find luxury finishings throughout. Two fireplaces brings warmth and ambiance to living quarters as well as the master bedroom; continuing to the soaking tub in the master bath. This property is a short walk to lower Greenville Avenue, where dining, and entertainment is in arms reach. A place to feel safe! Nestled within a quaint, gated community, with plenty of privacy. The property also includes a fridge, a 2 car garage, and private backyard getaway- ideal for barbecues with friends! Act fast! This place will go quickly!