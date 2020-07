Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This recently updated 2 bedroom condo in prime location is a must see! Updates include granite in kitchen and bathrooms, updated shower in master, fresh paint, fresh hardware. The unit has split bedrooms and private bathrooms. Community pool and close to great dining and shopping. Stonewall Jackson Elementary. Don't miss this one!