5821 Palm Lane

Amenities
Spacious, beautifully updated single family home located on a quiet cul de sac in the desirable Mockingbird elementary school district. Kitchen is recently updated with quartz counters and all replaced soft close cabinets and drawers. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living areas including the kitchen. Three spacious bedrooms with two updated full baths. Large laundry room and a very large flex space from a very nice garage conversion. Wonderful back yard and large deck area. Great opportunity to live in North Stonewall Terrace.