Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:57 AM

5821 Palm Lane

5821 Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Palm Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, beautifully updated single family home located on a quiet cul de sac in the desirable Mockingbird elementary school district. Kitchen is recently updated with quartz counters and all replaced soft close cabinets and drawers. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living areas including the kitchen. Three spacious bedrooms with two updated full baths. Large laundry room and a very large flex space from a very nice garage conversion. Wonderful back yard and large deck area. Great opportunity to live in North Stonewall Terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Palm Lane have any available units?
5821 Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Palm Lane have?
Some of 5821 Palm Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Palm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5821 Palm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5821 Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 5821 Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 5821 Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5821 Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 5821 Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5821 Palm Lane has units with dishwashers.

