Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful and cozy vintage 1920s duplex with everything you need plus the neighborhood is amazing. Walkable to everything even grocery stores (Trader Joes, Sprouts, Fiesta). The landlord is responsible. There is a parking spot and a washer/dryer in the unit. Has a nice front porch and great backyard with a grill. There are lots of answers to the questions you may have and more images will be given to serious inquiries only. You must be able to pay your bills/rent on time consistently, be clean and no problems or misbehavior. This is a nice quiet place for professional responsibles.



The apartment comes furnished as you see it, although personal effects will be removed.



Sublease will begin October 1st, 2018 until June 1st, 2019 (give or take). A signed sublease agreement will be required, as well as, a background check and a security deposit ($1400.00) and first months rent ($2000.00), Total to move-in $3400.00. The unit is on the ground floor of a duplex.



Rent will be $2000 a month which includes all the utilities including Wi-Fi but no cable (If you want cable I can get it but the rent will increase based on what you choose).