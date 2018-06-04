All apartments in Dallas
5821 Oram

5821 Oram Street · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful and cozy vintage 1920s duplex with everything you need plus the neighborhood is amazing. Walkable to everything even grocery stores (Trader Joes, Sprouts, Fiesta). The landlord is responsible. There is a parking spot and a washer/dryer in the unit. Has a nice front porch and great backyard with a grill. There are lots of answers to the questions you may have and more images will be given to serious inquiries only. You must be able to pay your bills/rent on time consistently, be clean and no problems or misbehavior. This is a nice quiet place for professional responsibles.

The apartment comes furnished as you see it, although personal effects will be removed.

Sublease will begin October 1st, 2018 until June 1st, 2019 (give or take). A signed sublease agreement will be required, as well as, a background check and a security deposit ($1400.00) and first months rent ($2000.00), Total to move-in $3400.00. The unit is on the ground floor of a duplex.

Rent will be $2000 a month which includes all the utilities including Wi-Fi but no cable (If you want cable I can get it but the rent will increase based on what you choose).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Oram have any available units?
5821 Oram doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Oram have?
Some of 5821 Oram's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Oram currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Oram is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Oram pet-friendly?
No, 5821 Oram is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5821 Oram offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Oram offers parking.
Does 5821 Oram have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Oram does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Oram have a pool?
No, 5821 Oram does not have a pool.
Does 5821 Oram have accessible units?
No, 5821 Oram does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Oram have units with dishwashers?
No, 5821 Oram does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
