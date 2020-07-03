5811 Palm Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 1940's stone and brick cottage with open flowing floorplan. Located on quiet cul-de-sac in desirable North Stonewall Terrace, just blocks from SMU and Lower Greenville. School attendance zoned for acclaimed Mockingbird Elementary (previously Stonewall Jackson). Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the two bedroom-two bath home with one bath featuring period tile. Spacious living room and dining room. Large backyard with fence, electric gate and detached garage. Stainless steel appliances and washer dryer included. Small pets ok with deposit.