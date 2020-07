Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

PERFECT LOCATION! This precious condo is tucked into the perfect spot in Dallas! Convenient to SMU, 75, Greenville Ave, Mockingbird Station, Central Market, and much more! Plantation shutters throughout to provide natural light, all stainless steel appliances, and washer+dryer down the stairs from the unit! HOA is included in the monthly rent & covers water, trash, landscaping+pool. MOVE-IN READY! Come check out this desirable condo in a great area of Dallas!