5804 La Vista Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the highly desirable M streets area near Greenville Avenue, this Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 3 full bath tri-level townhome is move-in ready and low maintenance. Features 2 master bedrooms, kitchen with granite countertops, and all appliances including refrigerator, countertop appliances, and full-size washer and dryer inside utility closet. One master bedroom is located on the first floor, and the other is located on the third floor and features a separate shower and jetted tub. It also features a balcony area, living areas on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Front yard maintenance by HOA included.