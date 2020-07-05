All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

5804 La Vista Drive

5804 La Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5804 La Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

Located in the highly desirable M streets area near Greenville Avenue, this Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 3 full bath tri-level townhome is move-in ready and low maintenance. Features 2 master bedrooms, kitchen with granite countertops, and all appliances including refrigerator, countertop appliances, and full-size washer and dryer inside utility closet. One master bedroom is located on the first floor, and the other is located on the third floor and features a separate shower and jetted tub. It also features a balcony area, living areas on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Front yard maintenance by HOA included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 La Vista Drive have any available units?
5804 La Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 La Vista Drive have?
Some of 5804 La Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 La Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5804 La Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 La Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5804 La Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5804 La Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5804 La Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 5804 La Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5804 La Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 La Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 5804 La Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5804 La Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 5804 La Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 La Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 La Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

