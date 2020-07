Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Just renovated and freshly painted 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in heavily sought after neighborhood in Preston Hollow. Beautiful porcelain tile flooring throughout. Bathrooms have new granite countertops and the kitchen has new granite countertops with a beautiful backsplash. Skylight in the upgraded bathroom. New ceiling fans in bedrooms, living room, and dining room. Washer and dryer hook up. Great open floor plan.