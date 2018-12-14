5757 Martel Avenue

Amenities

What a find! Adorable 2 story condo in a highly desirable Lower Greenville location features 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, large living space, and updated kitchen! You’ll love the abundance of storage throughout the unit. Upgrades and amenities abound including neutral paint tones,, wood-look flooring, tall ceilings, and bonus sunroom. Both bedrooms located on second floor allowing ultimate living space downstairs. Reliable HOA covers yard maintenance and exterior needs. Unit is complete with one reserved parking spot!