Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:19 PM

5757 Martel Avenue

5757 Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5757 Martel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
What a find! Adorable 2 story condo in a highly desirable Lower Greenville location features 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, large living space, and updated kitchen! You’ll love the abundance of storage throughout the unit. Upgrades and amenities abound including neutral paint tones,, wood-look flooring, tall ceilings, and bonus sunroom. Both bedrooms located on second floor allowing ultimate living space downstairs. Reliable HOA covers yard maintenance and exterior needs. Unit is complete with one reserved parking spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Martel Avenue have any available units?
5757 Martel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 Martel Avenue have?
Some of 5757 Martel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Martel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5757 Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5757 Martel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5757 Martel Avenue offers parking.
Does 5757 Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 Martel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Martel Avenue have a pool?
No, 5757 Martel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5757 Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5757 Martel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

