5740 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport fireplace

Freshly painted charming condo with beautiful lush gated entry, mature trees and lots of character. Experience the convenience of urban living w Lowest Greenville shops & restaurants just a block away. Spacious open living & dining area features a brick fireplace, wet bar, wood floors, & French doors to private patio perfect for relaxing & enjoying morning coffee. The eat-in kitchen has a cozy vibe w it's long window seat & abundant natural light. Also downstairs are a powder bath & utility room complete with washer and dryer. Both spacious, carpeted bedrooms are upstairs and have private baths. There are two assigned carport spaces. Great location with an easy commute to downtown.