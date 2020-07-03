All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

5739 Marquita Avenue

5739 Marquita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5739 Marquita Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Sophisticated and stylish - upgraded Craftsman home! Kitchen pops w crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops and SS appliances (refrigerator included). Master suite has large walkin closet, beautifully finished stand alone shower and dual sinks! Main living is full of elegance and ambiance w brick fireplace as main focal point! Exterior is FABULOUS as well. Large covered porch welcomes you home! Porte cochere! Back Patio is pergola covered, detached garage and shed, lovely landscaping and 6 person spa for a relaxing soak! Location is phenomenal! M Streets w easy access to I-75, fine dining, entertainment, parks and more! Don't miss this one of a kind home! 9 mos lease or longer. No cats. 45lb max weight dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5739 Marquita Avenue have any available units?
5739 Marquita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5739 Marquita Avenue have?
Some of 5739 Marquita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5739 Marquita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5739 Marquita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5739 Marquita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5739 Marquita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5739 Marquita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5739 Marquita Avenue offers parking.
Does 5739 Marquita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5739 Marquita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5739 Marquita Avenue have a pool?
No, 5739 Marquita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5739 Marquita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5739 Marquita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5739 Marquita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5739 Marquita Avenue has units with dishwashers.

