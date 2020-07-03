5739 Marquita Avenue

Amenities

Sophisticated and stylish - upgraded Craftsman home! Kitchen pops w crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops and SS appliances (refrigerator included). Master suite has large walkin closet, beautifully finished stand alone shower and dual sinks! Main living is full of elegance and ambiance w brick fireplace as main focal point! Exterior is FABULOUS as well. Large covered porch welcomes you home! Porte cochere! Back Patio is pergola covered, detached garage and shed, lovely landscaping and 6 person spa for a relaxing soak! Location is phenomenal! M Streets w easy access to I-75, fine dining, entertainment, parks and more! Don't miss this one of a kind home! 9 mos lease or longer. No cats. 45lb max weight dog.