5735 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Bright and spacious 2 bed + study Townhome just a few steps away from Lowest Greenville available for lease. Open layout with lofted study create for stunning vaulted ceilings in the living room area. Upgrades include hardwood throughout living room, granite countertops, gas range, oversized master bath, 2 attached garage spaces, adorable private outdoor space, and MUCH more! Endless dining, shopping and activities LESS than a TENTH of a mile away!!! Stainless steel fridge and washer and dryer to stay in property for length of lease.