Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:51 AM

5735 Richmond Avenue

Location

5735 Richmond Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and spacious 2 bed + study Townhome just a few steps away from Lowest Greenville available for lease. Open layout with lofted study create for stunning vaulted ceilings in the living room area. Upgrades include hardwood throughout living room, granite countertops, gas range, oversized master bath, 2 attached garage spaces, adorable private outdoor space, and MUCH more! Endless dining, shopping and activities LESS than a TENTH of a mile away!!! Stainless steel fridge and washer and dryer to stay in property for length of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
5735 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5735 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 5735 Richmond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5735 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5735 Richmond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5735 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5735 Richmond Avenue offers parking.
Does 5735 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5735 Richmond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 5735 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5735 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5735 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5735 Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.

