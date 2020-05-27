All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5732 Williamstown Road

5732 Williamstown Road · No Longer Available
Location

5732 Williamstown Road, Dallas, TX 75230
Melshire Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
You don’t want to miss this charmer! Drive up and welcome yourself home. Gorgeous home on a beautifully treed lot in the highly desired, Melshire Estates. Five bedrooms, three and a half baths, large family and kitchen area that are perfect for entertaining. Master and two bedrooms downstairs, each with large walk-in closets plus a downstairs game room . Upstairs you’ll find two large bedrooms with a jack and jill bath. Wood floors throughout, light and bright and ready for you to move in! The bonus is the beautiful backyard with covered back patio and pool and plenty of room for kids to play. The perfect home in the perfect neighborhood; just blocks away from Preston and Forest. ALSO FOR SALE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 Williamstown Road have any available units?
5732 Williamstown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5732 Williamstown Road have?
Some of 5732 Williamstown Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 Williamstown Road currently offering any rent specials?
5732 Williamstown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 Williamstown Road pet-friendly?
No, 5732 Williamstown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5732 Williamstown Road offer parking?
Yes, 5732 Williamstown Road offers parking.
Does 5732 Williamstown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5732 Williamstown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 Williamstown Road have a pool?
Yes, 5732 Williamstown Road has a pool.
Does 5732 Williamstown Road have accessible units?
No, 5732 Williamstown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 Williamstown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5732 Williamstown Road has units with dishwashers.

