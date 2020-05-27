5732 Williamstown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

You don’t want to miss this charmer! Drive up and welcome yourself home. Gorgeous home on a beautifully treed lot in the highly desired, Melshire Estates. Five bedrooms, three and a half baths, large family and kitchen area that are perfect for entertaining. Master and two bedrooms downstairs, each with large walk-in closets plus a downstairs game room . Upstairs you’ll find two large bedrooms with a jack and jill bath. Wood floors throughout, light and bright and ready for you to move in! The bonus is the beautiful backyard with covered back patio and pool and plenty of room for kids to play. The perfect home in the perfect neighborhood; just blocks away from Preston and Forest. ALSO FOR SALE!!!