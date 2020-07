Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Carpet! New Paint! Totally refreshed! Stunning 3-story French style condo with rooftop patio and downtown views. Two bedrooms, two and one half baths. Beautiful hardwoods in main areas. Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances. Kitchen open to dining and living areas. Refrigerator,washer and dryer included. Easy access to downtown and walking distance to lower Greenville entertainment and dining. Two car garage. Small pets up to discretion of owner. Quiet yet close to all!!