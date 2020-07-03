5633 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage key fob access new construction yoga

No wasted space in this 3 story townhome layout! Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the top floor with ensuite bathrooms & walk-in closets. This particular unit has a private fenced in yard, an abundance of storage in the garage and also includes high end features such as wireless speaker system, gas range, nest thermostats, wine refrigerator, custom closets, keyless entry & more! Onsite amenities include resort style pool, dog park, 2 level gym w yoga studio & fitness classes offered. Amazing location walkable to all that Lower Greenville has to offer. List Price reflects net effective rate with 8 weeks free factored in on a 15 month lease. Specials are taken UPFRONT. Market rent is $3590.