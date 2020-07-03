All apartments in Dallas
5633 Belmont Avenue

5633 Belmont Avenue
Location

5633 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
new construction
yoga
No wasted space in this 3 story townhome layout! Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the top floor with ensuite bathrooms & walk-in closets. This particular unit has a private fenced in yard, an abundance of storage in the garage and also includes high end features such as wireless speaker system, gas range, nest thermostats, wine refrigerator, custom closets, keyless entry & more! Onsite amenities include resort style pool, dog park, 2 level gym w yoga studio & fitness classes offered. Amazing location walkable to all that Lower Greenville has to offer. List Price reflects net effective rate with 8 weeks free factored in on a 15 month lease. Specials are taken UPFRONT. Market rent is $3590.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
5633 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 5633 Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5633 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5633 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5633 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5633 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5633 Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5633 Belmont Avenue has a pool.
Does 5633 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5633 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5633 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

