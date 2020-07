Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous SFA in Stonewall Jackson Elementary. Hone features large living room with fireplace. Gourmet kitchen is open to the living room and breakfast area. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom and bathroom with separate vanities, jetted tub, and large walk in closet. Two bedrooms share a bathroom. Other features include 2 car garage, fenced front yard. Close to SMU, downtown, and walking distance to restaurants and shopping.