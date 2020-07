Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Located in the heart of Lakewood & Lower Greenville area. Abundant shopping, restaurants & night life nearby. Ten minutes to downtown or Baylor Medical district. Ceramic tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms, wood burning fireplace and private fences patio. Front of unit faces landscaped courtyard. All gates to apartment building remain locked for tenants security. Tenant parking available rear of building. Access through alley.