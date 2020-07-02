5615 Bent Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Stunning and completely updated soft contemporary mid-century modern home sitting on great corner lot with beautiful landscaping. Lots of windows plus glass French doors across the back of this home provide incredible natural light and superb views of the backyard and pool. Enjoy all the perks of this amazing yard with sparkling pool and water feature, cabana with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Impressive kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and a large adjoining wet bar room with wine and drink refrigerators perfect for entertaining. Spacious and private master suite with fireplace, luxurious bath and nice views of the back yard. Wood and stone floors. Vaulted ceilings.