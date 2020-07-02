All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:12 PM

5615 Bent Trail

5615 Bent Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Bent Trail, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Stunning and completely updated soft contemporary mid-century modern home sitting on great corner lot with beautiful landscaping. Lots of windows plus glass French doors across the back of this home provide incredible natural light and superb views of the backyard and pool. Enjoy all the perks of this amazing yard with sparkling pool and water feature, cabana with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Impressive kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and a large adjoining wet bar room with wine and drink refrigerators perfect for entertaining. Spacious and private master suite with fireplace, luxurious bath and nice views of the back yard. Wood and stone floors. Vaulted ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Bent Trail have any available units?
5615 Bent Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5615 Bent Trail have?
Some of 5615 Bent Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Bent Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Bent Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Bent Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5615 Bent Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5615 Bent Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Bent Trail offers parking.
Does 5615 Bent Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 Bent Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Bent Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5615 Bent Trail has a pool.
Does 5615 Bent Trail have accessible units?
No, 5615 Bent Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Bent Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 Bent Trail has units with dishwashers.

