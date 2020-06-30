All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5608 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5608 Hudson Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:57 AM

5608 Hudson Street

5608 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lowest Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5608 Hudson Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous two bed, two and a half bath 3-story townhome + ROOFTOP, located blocks away from lower Greenville! Attached 2 car garage. Open office (or flex space) on first floor. Spacious living area on 2nd floor features 9ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, custom fixtures & half bathroom with pedestal sink. Open kitchen showcases granite countertops, island, tile backsplash, counter lighting, and stainless steel appliances + gas range. Versatile sitting area with storage closet. Master and second bedroom located on 3rd floor, both including private bathrooms & large walk-in closets. Lastly, enjoy the spacious 33X20 roof top patio with clear Dallas Skyline Views! Walk to shops, bars and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Hudson Street have any available units?
5608 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5608 Hudson Street have?
Some of 5608 Hudson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 5608 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5608 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 5608 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 5608 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 5608 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 5608 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 5608 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University