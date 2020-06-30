5608 Hudson Street

Amenities

Gorgeous two bed, two and a half bath 3-story townhome + ROOFTOP, located blocks away from lower Greenville! Attached 2 car garage. Open office (or flex space) on first floor. Spacious living area on 2nd floor features 9ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, custom fixtures & half bathroom with pedestal sink. Open kitchen showcases granite countertops, island, tile backsplash, counter lighting, and stainless steel appliances + gas range. Versatile sitting area with storage closet. Master and second bedroom located on 3rd floor, both including private bathrooms & large walk-in closets. Lastly, enjoy the spacious 33X20 roof top patio with clear Dallas Skyline Views! Walk to shops, bars and parks!