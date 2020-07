Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stylish condo with pizzazz and charm. Inviting kitchen features updated counter tops, appliances, recessed lighting, and warm paint colors. Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Wood laminated flooring in living room, dining room, and master bedroom is sure to impress. Don't miss the master bathroom with oil rubbed shower door. Large 126 sq storage closet, attached garage, and included washer and dryer make this condo a must see!!!