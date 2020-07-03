All apartments in Dallas
Location

5550 Ridgedale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine Tudor located in premiere Greenland Hills section of the M Streets. The vintage charm of this home has been preserved! Updates to the home include black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has separate nook with butlers pantry. Home has plantation shutter and energy efficient windows. Gorgeous hardwood flooring through out home. Beautifully landscaped with a large wooden deck perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Ridgedale Avenue have any available units?
5550 Ridgedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Ridgedale Avenue have?
Some of 5550 Ridgedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Ridgedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Ridgedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Ridgedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Ridgedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5550 Ridgedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Ridgedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 5550 Ridgedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 Ridgedale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Ridgedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 5550 Ridgedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Ridgedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5550 Ridgedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Ridgedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 Ridgedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

