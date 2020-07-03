Pristine Tudor located in premiere Greenland Hills section of the M Streets. The vintage charm of this home has been preserved! Updates to the home include black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has separate nook with butlers pantry. Home has plantation shutter and energy efficient windows. Gorgeous hardwood flooring through out home. Beautifully landscaped with a large wooden deck perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5550 Ridgedale Avenue have any available units?
5550 Ridgedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Ridgedale Avenue have?
Some of 5550 Ridgedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Ridgedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Ridgedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.