5550 Ridgedale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Pristine Tudor located in premiere Greenland Hills section of the M Streets. The vintage charm of this home has been preserved! Updates to the home include black granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has separate nook with butlers pantry. Home has plantation shutter and energy efficient windows. Gorgeous hardwood flooring through out home. Beautifully landscaped with a large wooden deck perfect for relaxing or entertaining.