Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice, spacious, upstairs duplex unit. 3 bedroom, 2 bath & study. Very spacious! Gorgeous hardwoods. CHA. Large utility room with full sized washer & dryer connections. Covered balcony. Shows great!! Owner believes unit is closer to 2000 sqft. Pet Friendly. Take app, we do lease. Prior tenant left Washer, Dryer and refrigerator for new tenant use. UNIT DOWNSTAIRS 5539 IS AVAILABLE BEGINNING OF NOVEMBER AND ON CSS AS WELL.

Owner is licensed Real Estate Broker.