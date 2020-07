Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A lovely 3BD/2BA/2GA home located in Dallas. This home is in a well established neighborhood, cozy living area with fireplace, galley style kitchen.



Fenced in backyard, great for childrent, pets and entertaining family and friends.



Easy access to I-35, close to Laurel Land Memorial Park and plenty of restuarnts in area. Dallas ISD