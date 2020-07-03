All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5514 Meadow Nest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5514 Meadow Nest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5514 Meadow Nest Dr

5514 Meadow Nest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Redbird
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5514 Meadow Nest Drive, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have any available units?
5514 Meadow Nest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have?
Some of 5514 Meadow Nest Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Meadow Nest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Meadow Nest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Meadow Nest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr offers parking.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have a pool?
No, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University