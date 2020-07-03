This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have any available units?
5514 Meadow Nest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have?
Some of 5514 Meadow Nest Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Meadow Nest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Meadow Nest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Meadow Nest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr offers parking.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have a pool?
No, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Meadow Nest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 Meadow Nest Dr has units with dishwashers.
