Mid century house with updated kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms and formal living and dining. Laundry pair in cabinets in kitchen.Refrigerator, patio table and chairs, grill and flat screen tv to remain with property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5336 Ridgelawn Drive have any available units?
5336 Ridgelawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5336 Ridgelawn Drive have?
Some of 5336 Ridgelawn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 Ridgelawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5336 Ridgelawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.