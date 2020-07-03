All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5336 Ridgelawn Drive

5336 Ridgelawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5336 Ridgelawn Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Mid century house with updated kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms and formal living and dining. Laundry pair in cabinets in kitchen.Refrigerator, patio table and chairs, grill and flat screen tv to remain with property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 Ridgelawn Drive have any available units?
5336 Ridgelawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5336 Ridgelawn Drive have?
Some of 5336 Ridgelawn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 Ridgelawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5336 Ridgelawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 Ridgelawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5336 Ridgelawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5336 Ridgelawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5336 Ridgelawn Drive offers parking.
Does 5336 Ridgelawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5336 Ridgelawn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 Ridgelawn Drive have a pool?
No, 5336 Ridgelawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5336 Ridgelawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5336 Ridgelawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 Ridgelawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5336 Ridgelawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

