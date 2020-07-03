All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:20 AM

5321 Reiger Avenue

5321 Reiger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5321 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great East Dallas location that is close to downtown, Baylor, White Rock Lake, Lakewood, Knox-Henderson, Deep Ellum and Greenville Ave hot spots. 2 bed, 1 bath, first floor unit with a covered front porch and rear deck. Central HVAC, wood floors, tile in the kitchen and bath, vinyl flooring in the second bedroom, fenced-in parking along with plenty of spaces in the rear, huge fenced in backyard that is great for kids or your pet, refrigerator included, washer & dryer included and they're in the unit, walking distance to Munger Place Play Park, The Garden Café, and across the street from the Youth With A Mission Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Reiger Avenue have any available units?
5321 Reiger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 Reiger Avenue have?
Some of 5321 Reiger Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Reiger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Reiger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Reiger Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5321 Reiger Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5321 Reiger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5321 Reiger Avenue offers parking.
Does 5321 Reiger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5321 Reiger Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Reiger Avenue have a pool?
No, 5321 Reiger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5321 Reiger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5321 Reiger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Reiger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 Reiger Avenue has units with dishwashers.

