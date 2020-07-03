5321 Reiger Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great East Dallas location that is close to downtown, Baylor, White Rock Lake, Lakewood, Knox-Henderson, Deep Ellum and Greenville Ave hot spots. 2 bed, 1 bath, first floor unit with a covered front porch and rear deck. Central HVAC, wood floors, tile in the kitchen and bath, vinyl flooring in the second bedroom, fenced-in parking along with plenty of spaces in the rear, huge fenced in backyard that is great for kids or your pet, refrigerator included, washer & dryer included and they're in the unit, walking distance to Munger Place Play Park, The Garden Café, and across the street from the Youth With A Mission Park.