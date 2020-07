Amenities

Well maintained 100 year old craftsman home in East Dallas. Steps away from Santa Fe walking trail. Light and bright home with Hardwoods and no carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 of the bedrooms have a bath attached and there is a Separate Laundry room. Large fenced yard and covered front porch, and a covered patio in the backyard. Close to Downtown, Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum and Baylor Hospital. Home comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer.