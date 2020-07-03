5310 Keller Springs Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

Updated, Move-in Ready 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Condo. Spacious living room offers stained concrete floors, lots of natural light, 2-inch blinds and wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has tile flooring, modern cabinetry, pantry and black appliances which include, oven range, microwave, dishwasher. In unit utility area includes washer and dryer. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Private balcony with great view of the pool and storage closet; Green, landscaped common areas, 2 pools and an inviting spa area. Elevators available, security with controlled gate access, 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered. Close to North Dallas Tollway, I-635, & Bush Turnpike to make commuting easier.