5310 Keller Springs Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5310 Keller Springs Road

5310 Keller Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Keller Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Willow Falls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Updated, Move-in Ready 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Condo. Spacious living room offers stained concrete floors, lots of natural light, 2-inch blinds and wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has tile flooring, modern cabinetry, pantry and black appliances which include, oven range, microwave, dishwasher. In unit utility area includes washer and dryer. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Private balcony with great view of the pool and storage closet; Green, landscaped common areas, 2 pools and an inviting spa area. Elevators available, security with controlled gate access, 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered. Close to North Dallas Tollway, I-635, & Bush Turnpike to make commuting easier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have any available units?
5310 Keller Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Keller Springs Road have?
Some of 5310 Keller Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Keller Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Keller Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Keller Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Keller Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Keller Springs Road offers parking.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Keller Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 5310 Keller Springs Road has a pool.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5310 Keller Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Keller Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

