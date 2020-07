Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Adorable One bedroom and 2 living areas 1.5 bathrooms completely remodeled. Includes stainless steal stove, fridge, and microwave. Granite counter tops in both bathrooms and kitchen. This unit is a must see!! 3 Minute drive from beltline rd. attractions and 1 minute drive from Dallas Tollway. * Unit does not include washer & dryer *Listing Agent is owner



*HVAC system was entirely changed in April 2019