Last updated October 8 2019

5255 Miller Avenue

Location

5255 Miller Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Recently renovated! Upstairs portion of a two story duplex in M streets neighborhood. 2 BR, 1 Bath with covered balcony, fenced backyard and carport for 2 cars. Updates include full paint, ceramic flooring, granite countertop and backsplash in kitchen ,complete bath remodel, carpet in the bedrooms, resurfaced hardwoods in living and dining area. Unit comes with large capacity washer-dryer, and black-stainless appliances. Just A few blocks from restaurants and entertainment on Henderson or Greenville Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 Miller Avenue have any available units?
5255 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5255 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 5255 Miller Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5255 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5255 Miller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5255 Miller Avenue offers parking.
Does 5255 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5255 Miller Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 5255 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5255 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5255 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5255 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

