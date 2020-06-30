5255 Miller Avenue

Amenities
Recently renovated! Upstairs portion of a two story duplex in M streets neighborhood. 2 BR, 1 Bath with covered balcony, fenced backyard and carport for 2 cars. Updates include full paint, ceramic flooring, granite countertop and backsplash in kitchen ,complete bath remodel, carpet in the bedrooms, resurfaced hardwoods in living and dining area. Unit comes with large capacity washer-dryer, and black-stainless appliances. Just A few blocks from restaurants and entertainment on Henderson or Greenville Ave.