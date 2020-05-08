5235 Crestfield Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

A few footsteps from all that Knox Henderson has to offer. This modern home was built by Cobalt Homes & designed by award winning architect Josh Nimmo. Vaulted ceilings throughout the home. The second and third floor have floor to ceiling glass doors that slide completely open for a grand view. The Dallas skyline can be seen from the massive rooftop deck. The interior features 3 bedrooms each with it's own full bath and a half bath off of the main living space. Additional features: Bosch stainless steel appliances, waterfall quartz countertops, Nest doorbell camera and thermostat, smart lock, central vacuum system, dumbwaiter elevator, white oak floors, wine fridge, rainfall shower head, and soft close drawers.