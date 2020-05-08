All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5235 Crestfield Place
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:26 PM

5235 Crestfield Place

5235 Crestfield Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5235 Crestfield Pl, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
A few footsteps from all that Knox Henderson has to offer. This modern home was built by Cobalt Homes & designed by award winning architect Josh Nimmo. Vaulted ceilings throughout the home. The second and third floor have floor to ceiling glass doors that slide completely open for a grand view. The Dallas skyline can be seen from the massive rooftop deck. The interior features 3 bedrooms each with it's own full bath and a half bath off of the main living space. Additional features: Bosch stainless steel appliances, waterfall quartz countertops, Nest doorbell camera and thermostat, smart lock, central vacuum system, dumbwaiter elevator, white oak floors, wine fridge, rainfall shower head, and soft close drawers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 Crestfield Place have any available units?
5235 Crestfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5235 Crestfield Place have?
Some of 5235 Crestfield Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 Crestfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
5235 Crestfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 Crestfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 5235 Crestfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5235 Crestfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 5235 Crestfield Place offers parking.
Does 5235 Crestfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5235 Crestfield Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 Crestfield Place have a pool?
No, 5235 Crestfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 5235 Crestfield Place have accessible units?
No, 5235 Crestfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 Crestfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5235 Crestfield Place has units with dishwashers.

