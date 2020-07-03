5226 Morningside Avenue

Amenities
Charming updated tudor located in the heart of the M Streets and in the coveted Stonewall Jackson Elementary. This home features hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. The kitchen w granite,breakfast bar,built-in refrigerator and opens to living area. Generous living room w crown molding and decorative fireplace. There are three bedrooms down and a master up. Master features walk in closets,separate soaking tub and shower, and double vanities. Additional guest house or studio w kitchenette,bath,separate entrance. Large corner lot w 8 ft fence and electric gate.Wood blinds.Update baths. One GA,2 carport.