Dallas, TX
5226 Morningside Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:37 AM

5226 Morningside Avenue

5226 Morningside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5226 Morningside Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming updated tudor located in the heart of the M Streets and in the coveted Stonewall Jackson Elementary. This home features hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. The kitchen w granite,breakfast bar,built-in refrigerator and opens to living area. Generous living room w crown molding and decorative fireplace. There are three bedrooms down and a master up. Master features walk in closets,separate soaking tub and shower, and double vanities. Additional guest house or studio w kitchenette,bath,separate entrance. Large corner lot w 8 ft fence and electric gate.Wood blinds.Update baths. One GA,2 carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Morningside Avenue have any available units?
5226 Morningside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 Morningside Avenue have?
Some of 5226 Morningside Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Morningside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Morningside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Morningside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5226 Morningside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5226 Morningside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Morningside Avenue offers parking.
Does 5226 Morningside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Morningside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Morningside Avenue have a pool?
No, 5226 Morningside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Morningside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5226 Morningside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Morningside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5226 Morningside Avenue has units with dishwashers.

