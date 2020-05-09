5208 Tremont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Welcome home to this five-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the Munger Place Historic District! This rare find offers a unique floor plan with its beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors downstairs, Granite counter tops and custom cabinets in kitchen, with a large living-room, the dining, half bath, and extra-room downstairs, perfect for study or office or game-room. All bedrooms are located upstairs with a fifth bedroom located over the garage.

Outside the home, features the charming 1940s architecture. The concrete patio leads to quaint backyard with a large Pecan tree. Minutes from downtown Dallas,with shops, restaurants, the Lakewood theater and White Rock Lake.