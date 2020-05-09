All apartments in Dallas
5208 Tremont Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:15 AM

5208 Tremont Street

5208 Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Tremont Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Welcome home to this five-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the Munger Place Historic District! This rare find offers a unique floor plan with its beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors downstairs, Granite counter tops and custom cabinets in kitchen, with a large living-room, the dining, half bath, and extra-room downstairs, perfect for study or office or game-room. All bedrooms are located upstairs with a fifth bedroom located over the garage.
Outside the home, features the charming 1940s architecture. The concrete patio leads to quaint backyard with a large Pecan tree. Minutes from downtown Dallas,with shops, restaurants, the Lakewood theater and White Rock Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Tremont Street have any available units?
5208 Tremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Tremont Street have?
Some of 5208 Tremont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Tremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 5208 Tremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5208 Tremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Tremont Street offers parking.
Does 5208 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 5208 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 5208 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 Tremont Street has units with dishwashers.

