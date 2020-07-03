All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive

5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Willow Falls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive Apt #309, Dallas, TX 75248 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 03/09/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Located just north of the Galleria, all Dallas has to offer is at your doorstep. Coming home has never been so luxurious! High-end finishes, super modern landscaping and exterior amenities, and stunning interiors!. Broadstone 5151 offers a swanky atmosphere, an exclusive experience in an incredible location. Come see for yourself! A contemporary poolscape provides a place for complete relaxation as you lounge on our resort-style tanning ledges, or under plush cabanas. The deluxe Fitness Boutique – with state-of-the-art TechnoGym™ equipment and spin bikes – makes it easy to maintain an active lifestyle. You can take-in views of the city at the fifth floor Sky Lounge, be productive in our Technology Lounge, or host a celebration in our Social Room. Here, in the heart of Dallas, you are surrounded by comfort and convenience. Sky Lounge with Large-Screen TVs, Soft Seating and games Fitness Boutique with TechnoGym™ Equipment and Spin Bikes Courtyard Lounging Pool with Intimate Poolside Cabanas Recreational Courtyard with Bocce Ball, Ping Pong and Life-Sized Table Games Social Room with Catering Kitchen Climate-Controlled Corridors Technology Lounge with WiFi, Copier, Fax and Printer Controlled-Access Gates and Buildings Remote-Access Parking Garage Elevator access to all levels of residence Open, Spacious Floor Plans Designer Color Schemes Wood-Style Flooring Premium Carpeting in Bedrooms USB Outlets High-Speed Internet, Satellite and Digital Cable TV Available Full-Size Washers and Dryers Included Linen Closets Expansive Closet with Custom Shelving Recessed Lighting Private Patios and Balconies 9-14 Foot Ceilings 2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds Custom Solar Shades* Pool Views* Additional Built-In Shelving and Mud Rooms* 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance KITCHENS gold_icon Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Countertops Contemporary Fixtures Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Kitchen Islands Pantries 42-Inch Upper Cabinets [ Published 12-Mar-19 / ID 2861758 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive have any available units?
5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive have?
Some of 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

