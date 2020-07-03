Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

5151 Bent Tree Forest Drive Apt #309, Dallas, TX 75248 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 03/09/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Located just north of the Galleria, all Dallas has to offer is at your doorstep. Coming home has never been so luxurious! High-end finishes, super modern landscaping and exterior amenities, and stunning interiors!. Broadstone 5151 offers a swanky atmosphere, an exclusive experience in an incredible location. Come see for yourself! A contemporary poolscape provides a place for complete relaxation as you lounge on our resort-style tanning ledges, or under plush cabanas. The deluxe Fitness Boutique – with state-of-the-art TechnoGym™ equipment and spin bikes – makes it easy to maintain an active lifestyle. You can take-in views of the city at the fifth floor Sky Lounge, be productive in our Technology Lounge, or host a celebration in our Social Room. Here, in the heart of Dallas, you are surrounded by comfort and convenience. Sky Lounge with Large-Screen TVs, Soft Seating and games Fitness Boutique with TechnoGym™ Equipment and Spin Bikes Courtyard Lounging Pool with Intimate Poolside Cabanas Recreational Courtyard with Bocce Ball, Ping Pong and Life-Sized Table Games Social Room with Catering Kitchen Climate-Controlled Corridors Technology Lounge with WiFi, Copier, Fax and Printer Controlled-Access Gates and Buildings Remote-Access Parking Garage Elevator access to all levels of residence Open, Spacious Floor Plans Designer Color Schemes Wood-Style Flooring Premium Carpeting in Bedrooms USB Outlets High-Speed Internet, Satellite and Digital Cable TV Available Full-Size Washers and Dryers Included Linen Closets Expansive Closet with Custom Shelving Recessed Lighting Private Patios and Balconies 9-14 Foot Ceilings 2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds Custom Solar Shades* Pool Views* Additional Built-In Shelving and Mud Rooms* 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance KITCHENS gold_icon Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Countertops Contemporary Fixtures Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Kitchen Islands Pantries 42-Inch Upper Cabinets [ Published 12-Mar-19 / ID 2861758 ]