5121 Ponderosa Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated home minutes away from the Central Dallas District, parks & White Rock Lake. Clean&MoveInReady. It offers 2LivingRm,2DiningArea,3BR,2Baths,2CarGarage. New paint inside and out, lighter granite countertops in the kitchen & baths, travertine subway tile backsplash. NewTiledShowerTub, kitchen & bath plumbing & fixtures, ceiling fans, decorative lighting. New WoodFloor. New stainless appliances, SidebySide refrigerator, FrontLoadWasher&Dryer are also included. FormalDiningRm&LivingRmFurn. can be discussed. OneSmallPetNotOver20lbs is ok. Req. 1MoDeposit,1MoAdv, PetDep.AppFee50.00perApp18y.o.&above. NoSection8, NoEviction or NoCriminalRecords, NoSmoking. ApplicantsMustHave StableJobs.