Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5121 Ponderosa Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5121 Ponderosa Way

5121 Ponderosa Way · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Ponderosa Way, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated home minutes away from the Central Dallas District, parks & White Rock Lake. Clean&MoveInReady. It offers 2LivingRm,2DiningArea,3BR,2Baths,2CarGarage. New paint inside and out, lighter granite countertops in the kitchen & baths, travertine subway tile backsplash. NewTiledShowerTub, kitchen & bath plumbing & fixtures, ceiling fans, decorative lighting. New WoodFloor. New stainless appliances, SidebySide refrigerator, FrontLoadWasher&Dryer are also included. FormalDiningRm&LivingRmFurn. can be discussed. OneSmallPetNotOver20lbs is ok. Req. 1MoDeposit,1MoAdv, PetDep.AppFee50.00perApp18y.o.&above. NoSection8, NoEviction or NoCriminalRecords, NoSmoking. ApplicantsMustHave StableJobs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Ponderosa Way have any available units?
5121 Ponderosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Ponderosa Way have?
Some of 5121 Ponderosa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Ponderosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Ponderosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Ponderosa Way pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Ponderosa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5121 Ponderosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Ponderosa Way offers parking.
Does 5121 Ponderosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 Ponderosa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Ponderosa Way have a pool?
No, 5121 Ponderosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Ponderosa Way have accessible units?
No, 5121 Ponderosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Ponderosa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Ponderosa Way has units with dishwashers.

